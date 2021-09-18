Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathaniel Keller, MD
Overview of Dr. Nathaniel Keller, MD
Dr. Nathaniel Keller, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Keller's Office Locations
Mind Body Psychology Services, LLC.7469 Nw 4th St, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 792-0772Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Keller is caring and has a Great demeanor. The office staff is most polite and helpful I truly appreciate the concern given to me.
About Dr. Nathaniel Keller, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keller accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
