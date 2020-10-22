See All Neurosurgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Nathaniel Stetson, DO

Neurosurgery
4.2 (63)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nathaniel Stetson, DO

Dr. Nathaniel Stetson, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital and Integris Southwest Medical Center.

Dr. Stetson works at INTEGRIS Spine and Neurological Surgery in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Degenerative Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stetson's Office Locations

    INTEGRIS Spine and Neurological Surgery
    3366 NW Expressway Ste 250, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 552-0401
    Meinders Center for Movement Disorders
    4120 W Memorial Rd Ste 102, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 749-2992
    Integris Medical Group
    5300 N Independence Ave Ste 280, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 552-0401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 22, 2020
    I had been recommended to Dr. Stetson after having significant lower back pain for some time. First appointment with him he walked in already having a great understanding of my situation from review of MRI. He asked my opinion when at decision points and made sure I was aware of everything leading up to making the decision for or against surgery, which I held off on for the time being. 18 months later I went into ER in a great deal of pain. Dr. Stetson spoke with me in the ER and ended up performing surgery that evening. Great success with the surgery, great follow up the day after. Staff has been fantastic to work with. I have recommended friends and family to him since my first appointment. Can't ask for a better surgeon and a more personable individual to work with in times of need. Thank you sir.
    Tim Manke — Oct 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nathaniel Stetson, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194930727
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathaniel Stetson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stetson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stetson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stetson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stetson works at INTEGRIS Spine and Neurological Surgery in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Stetson’s profile.

    Dr. Stetson has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Degenerative Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stetson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Stetson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stetson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stetson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stetson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

