Dr. Nathaniel Stetson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stetson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Stetson, DO
Overview of Dr. Nathaniel Stetson, DO
Dr. Nathaniel Stetson, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Stetson works at
Dr. Stetson's Office Locations
-
1
INTEGRIS Spine and Neurological Surgery3366 NW Expressway Ste 250, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 552-0401
-
2
Meinders Center for Movement Disorders4120 W Memorial Rd Ste 102, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 749-2992
-
3
Integris Medical Group5300 N Independence Ave Ste 280, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 552-0401
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stetson?
I had been recommended to Dr. Stetson after having significant lower back pain for some time. First appointment with him he walked in already having a great understanding of my situation from review of MRI. He asked my opinion when at decision points and made sure I was aware of everything leading up to making the decision for or against surgery, which I held off on for the time being. 18 months later I went into ER in a great deal of pain. Dr. Stetson spoke with me in the ER and ended up performing surgery that evening. Great success with the surgery, great follow up the day after. Staff has been fantastic to work with. I have recommended friends and family to him since my first appointment. Can't ask for a better surgeon and a more personable individual to work with in times of need. Thank you sir.
About Dr. Nathaniel Stetson, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1194930727
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stetson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stetson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stetson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stetson works at
Dr. Stetson has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Degenerative Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stetson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Stetson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stetson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stetson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stetson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.