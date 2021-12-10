Dr. Nathaniel Todnem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Todnem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Todnem, MD
Overview of Dr. Nathaniel Todnem, MD
Dr. Nathaniel Todnem, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Albany, IN.
Dr. Todnem's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery1919 State St Ste 250, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery3900 Kresge Way Ste 51, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Baptist Health Floyd
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Todnem is a great and caring doctor.
About Dr. Nathaniel Todnem, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Todnem has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todnem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Todnem using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Todnem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Todnem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todnem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Todnem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Todnem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.