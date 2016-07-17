Overview of Dr. Nawal Badran, MD

Dr. Nawal Badran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Badran works at Riverside Community Hospital Pa in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.