Dr. Neal Patel, MD

Urology
4.8 (24)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Neal Patel, MD

Dr. Neal Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Advanced Urology in Sandy Springs, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA, Johns Creek, GA and Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Urology - Sandy Springs
    1450 S Johnson Ferry Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30319 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 344-8900
  2. 2
    Advanced Urology - Sandy Springs
    11660 Alpharetta Hwy Ste 710 Bldg 700, Sandy Springs, GA 30319 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Advanced Urology - Decatur Office
    2711 Irvin Way, Decatur, GA 30030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 344-8900
  4. 4
    Advanced Urology - Johns Creek Location
    10730 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 344-8900
  5. 5
    Advanced Urology Institute of Georgia - Snellville Office
    1557 Janmar Rd, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 344-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)

Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Familial Renal Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obstructive Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overflow Incontinence Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Penile Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Retrograde Pyetograms Chevron Icon
Rezum System for BPH Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Testicular Torsion Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Urachal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Diseases Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Neal Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063723401
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Advanced Robotics and Laparoscopy, Felix and Mildred Yip Fellow - USC Insitute of Urology, Keck School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Chief Residency in Urology - Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Illinois Institute of Technology
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

