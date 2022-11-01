Overview of Dr. Ned Carp, MD

Dr. Ned Carp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Carp works at Main Line Surgeons Ltd. in Wynnewood, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule, Port Placements or Replacements and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.