Dr. Ned Freeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ned Freeman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Easley, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Freeman works at
Locations
Upstate Cardiology PA702 N A ST, Easley, SC 29640 Directions (864) 859-9855
- 2 114 Hospital Dr # A-1, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 235-7665
Upstate Cardiology PA2 Innovation Dr, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 235-7665
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Freeman to be a good doctor with a friendly bedside manner. He and his team work hard to make a good introduction with you. They will nickel and dime you though, so be aware bills can pile on fast. Your mileage may vary depending on how good your insurance is.
About Dr. Ned Freeman, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1578555173
Education & Certifications
- U Fla
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
