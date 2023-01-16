Overview of Dr. Nedim Durakovic, MD

Dr. Nedim Durakovic, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Christian Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Durakovic works at WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Creve Coeur, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.