Dr. Nedim Durakovic, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nedim Durakovic, MD

Dr. Nedim Durakovic, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Christian Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Durakovic works at WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Creve Coeur, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Durakovic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Advanced Medicine
    4921 Parkview Pl # 11A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-7509
  2. 2
    Christian Hospital
    11125 Dunn Rd Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-7509
  3. 3
    Missouri Baptist Medical Center
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 380C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-7509
  4. 4
    Barnes West County
    1044 N Mason Rd Ste L20, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-7509

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • Christian Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 16, 2023
    I have seen Dr Durakovic 3 times. I was impressed that he listened to my description of the problem and involved me in the solution
    Summer — Jan 16, 2023
    About Dr. Nedim Durakovic, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235492372
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington Univserity In Saint Louis
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nedim Durakovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durakovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Durakovic has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Durakovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Durakovic has seen patients for Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durakovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Durakovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durakovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durakovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durakovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

