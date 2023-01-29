Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neel Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Neel Patel, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Tx|University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
Locations
Southwest Skin Specialists Phoenix Tatum Blvd11130 N Tatum Blvd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 494-1817Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southwest Skin Specialists Scottsdale10200 N 92nd St Ste 205, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 494-0116Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was great! Dr. Patel has proven once again that he is the best dermatologist I have ever seen! Thank you!
About Dr. Neel Patel, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Tx|University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
764 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
