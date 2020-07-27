Dr. Neelima Katragadda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katragadda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neelima Katragadda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neelima Katragadda, MD
Dr. Neelima Katragadda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Katragadda works at
Dr. Katragadda's Office Locations
-
1
Commonwealth OB/GYN Specialists - Forest Ave7605 Forest Ave Ste 411, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 445-9387Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katragadda?
Dr. Katragadda is patient and informative. The entire office staff and nurses are extremely friendly.
About Dr. Neelima Katragadda, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1851435101
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- University of Health Sciences / Andhra Medical College
- Andhra Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katragadda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katragadda accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katragadda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katragadda works at
Dr. Katragadda has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katragadda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katragadda speaks Hindi and Telugu.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Katragadda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katragadda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katragadda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katragadda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.