Overview

Dr. Neena Gupta, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Broward Health North.



Dr. Gupta works at Sample Medical Center in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.