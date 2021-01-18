Dr. Kohli-Dang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neeta Kohli-Dang, MD
Overview of Dr. Neeta Kohli-Dang, MD
Dr. Neeta Kohli-Dang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Kohli-Dang's Office Locations
Huntsville Ear Nose and Throat Physicians PC285 Chateau Dr Sw, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 882-7870
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
i had a feeling of compression and poor hearing in one ear. The doctor did surgery on my ear drum and now i feel great and my hearing in the ear is much better. I highly recommend this doctor
About Dr. Neeta Kohli-Dang, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Toronto
- University of Toronto, Fac Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
