Overview of Dr. Neftali Nevarez, MD

Dr. Neftali Nevarez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Nevarez works at Sutter East Bay Med Foundation in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.