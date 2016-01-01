Dr. Ahluwalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neha Ahluwalia, MD
Overview of Dr. Neha Ahluwalia, MD
Dr. Neha Ahluwalia, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Ahluwalia's Office Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (855) 854-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
About Dr. Neha Ahluwalia, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1437527850
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
