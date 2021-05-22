Overview

Dr. Neha Karajgikar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine|ST. Georges University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Karajgikar works at SSM Health Medical Group in Saint Charles, MO with other offices in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.