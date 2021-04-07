Dr. Nehad Soloman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soloman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nehad Soloman, MD
Dr. Nehad Soloman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.
Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates4550 E Bell Rd Ste 170, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 443-8400Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pm
Arizona Arthritis Rheumatology Associates PC5681 W Beverly Ln Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (480) 443-8400Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pm
Arizona Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates9520 W Palm Ln Ste 220, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (480) 443-8400Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pm
Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 505, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (480) 443-8400
Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates10503 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 375, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (480) 443-8400
Arizona Infectious Disease PLLC5601 W Eugie Ave Ste 204, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 439-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
- Worker's Compensation
Dr Solomon is a life saver! He fought my insurance company for me to be approved to receive an anti- Gout infusion. This infusion will help me to function without excruciating pain every minute of my life. Dr Solomon was referred to me by my Foot/Ankle surgeon who assessed my condition to be too severe for him to deal with. So, he referred me to Dr Solomon as "the best" to help me live with less pain and increased functioning. Dr. Solomon assessed me and said that he could and would help me to live and function again! He was excited by the challenge I presented! I have been with deformity and pain in my joints for 35 years and am 59 years old! A long time! I have seen many different Rheumatologists over those years But Dr Solomon was and is and None were ever happy to deal with my severe Gouty Rheumatoid Arthritis, that I have in almost every joint! He gave me hope to be able to function and with less excruciating pain... for the first time in so many years! Thank you Dr Solomon
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic and Spanish
- 1356302962
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop U Hosps/SUNY Stony Brook
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Winthrop University Hospital
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
