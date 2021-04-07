Overview of Dr. Nehad Soloman, MD

Dr. Nehad Soloman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.



Dr. Soloman works at Arizona Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Gout and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.