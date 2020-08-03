Dr. Neil Finnen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finnen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Finnen, MD
Dr. Neil Finnen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Dr. Finnen's Office Locations
Lutheran Hospital of Indiana-gero Psych Unit7950 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 919-3150
Midwest Eye Institute10300 N Illinois St Ste 1200, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 817-1822
Retina Vitreous7305 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-1665
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Pyramid Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Saw me quickly after my insurance change. Very knowledgeable and nice!
About Dr. Neil Finnen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1225014848
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
- U Tex San Antonio|University Tex San Antonio
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Dr. Finnen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finnen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finnen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finnen has seen patients for Retinal Ischemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finnen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Finnen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finnen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finnen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finnen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.