Overview of Dr. Neil Finnen, MD

Dr. Neil Finnen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Finnen works at Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Ischemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.