Dr. Neil Finnen, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (27)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neil Finnen, MD

Dr. Neil Finnen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.

Dr. Finnen works at Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Ischemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Finnen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lutheran Hospital of Indiana-gero Psych Unit
    7950 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 919-3150
  2. 2
    Midwest Eye Institute
    10300 N Illinois St Ste 1200, Carmel, IN 46290 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 817-1822
  3. 3
    Retina Vitreous
    7305 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 436-1665

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Macular Hole
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Macular Hole

Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 03, 2020
    Saw me quickly after my insurance change. Very knowledgeable and nice!
    cathy ewald — Aug 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Neil Finnen, MD
    About Dr. Neil Finnen, MD

    Ophthalmology
    31 years of experience
    • 31 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1225014848
    • 1225014848
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor
    • Baylor
    Residency
    • Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
    Internship
    • U Tex San Antonio|University Tex San Antonio
    Medical Education
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Medical Education

