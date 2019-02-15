See All Nephrologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Neil Hannigan, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Neil Hannigan, MD

Dr. Neil Hannigan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. 

Dr. Hannigan works at MultiCare Nephrology Specialists - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Hannigan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Patrick J. Vaughan MD Ps
    2420 S Union Ave Ste 300, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 697-4740
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    MultiCare Nephrology Specialists - Puyallup
    1450 5th St SE Ste 3400, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 697-4740
  3. 3
    MultiCare Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    316 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 314, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 697-4740

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 15, 2019
    The best doctor I've ever had. I went through several doctors when I began having kidney problems. When I meet doctor Hannigan I was surprised at how level of patient advocacy. He told a hospital how to provide me with home dialysis equipment even though his way wasn't "how they normally do things". It made A HUGE difference in my health. When you're navigating the healthcare system, a knowledgeable patient advocate is THE most important asset. And Dr. Hannigan cares enough to be that.
    About Dr. Neil Hannigan, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hannigan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hannigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hannigan has seen patients for Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hannigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hannigan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hannigan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hannigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hannigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

