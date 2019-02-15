Dr. Hannigan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Hannigan, MD
Dr. Neil Hannigan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tacoma, WA.
Patrick J. Vaughan MD Ps2420 S Union Ave Ste 300, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 697-4740Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
MultiCare Nephrology Specialists - Puyallup1450 5th St SE Ste 3400, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 697-4740
MultiCare Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery316 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 314, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 697-4740
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
The best doctor I've ever had. I went through several doctors when I began having kidney problems. When I meet doctor Hannigan I was surprised at how level of patient advocacy. He told a hospital how to provide me with home dialysis equipment even though his way wasn't "how they normally do things". It made A HUGE difference in my health. When you're navigating the healthcare system, a knowledgeable patient advocate is THE most important asset. And Dr. Hannigan cares enough to be that.
- Nephrology
- English
- 1508893090
- McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
