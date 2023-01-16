Overview of Dr. Neil Hockstein, MD

Dr. Neil Hockstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Wilmington Hospital.



Dr. Hockstein works at ENT & Allergy of Delaware in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like ENT Cancer, Loss of Smell and-or Taste and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.