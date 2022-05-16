Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Kramer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neil Kramer, MD
Dr. Neil Kramer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Kramer works at
Dr. Kramer's Office Locations
-
1
Institute for Rheumatic & Autoimmune Diseases33 Overlook Rd Ste L01, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 598-7940
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kramer?
He's wonderful. Always caring. Always on time. Never feel rushed.
About Dr. Neil Kramer, MD
- Rheumatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1306808746
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer works at
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Arthritis, Temporal Arteritis and Wegener's Granulomatosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.