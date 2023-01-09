Overview of Dr. Neil Kumar, MD

Dr. Neil Kumar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Connecticut Orthopedic Sports Medicine|University of Connecticut|University Of Connecticut Orthopedic Sports Medicine



Dr. Kumar works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute - Sun City Center in Sun City Center, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL and Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.