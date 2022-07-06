See All Podiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Neil Rapoport, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Neil Rapoport, DPM

Dr. Neil Rapoport, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Moss Rehabilitaiton Hospital

Dr. Rapoport works at Philadelphia Podiatry Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Dr. Rapoport's Office Locations

    Philadelphia Podiatry Associates
    7318 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 332-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CHAMPVA
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Delta Dental
    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Magellan Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rapoport?

    Jul 06, 2022
    Dr. Rapoport is an excellent Podiatrist. He listens to you with great intent, goes over your complaint(s) you have about your foot (feet) and explains what the problem is (or may be); remedies the problem(s) you have. Dr. Rapoport has a really wonderful bedside manner and explains everything that he is doing and is very thorough with his treatment(s). I highly recommend seeing Dr. Rapoport for any and all foot issues you may have. Dr. Rapoport also has a wonderful, friendly staff at his front desk. They are very concerned and helpful. If I ever have any other problems with my feet in the future, Dr. Rapoport will be seeing me again.
    Margaret McCusker — Jul 06, 2022
    About Dr. Neil Rapoport, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1578517058
    Education & Certifications

    • Moss Rehabilitaiton Hospital
    • Moss Rehabilitaiton Hospital
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Rapoport, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapoport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rapoport has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rapoport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rapoport works at Philadelphia Podiatry Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rapoport’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapoport. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapoport.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rapoport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rapoport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

