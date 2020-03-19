Dr. Neil Zusman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zusman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Zusman, MD
Overview of Dr. Neil Zusman, MD
Dr. Neil Zusman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
Dr. Zusman works at
Dr. Zusman's Office Locations
-
1
Zusman Eye Care Center3430 Tamiami Trl Ste A, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 274-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zusman?
Totally professional. Presented the facts without sugar coating. Great staff.
About Dr. Neil Zusman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1073588604
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Oakwood Hospital
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zusman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zusman accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zusman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zusman works at
Dr. Zusman has seen patients for Glaucoma, Dry Eyes and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zusman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zusman speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zusman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zusman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zusman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zusman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.