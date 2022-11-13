Overview of Dr. Nelson Alcaraz, MD

Dr. Nelson Alcaraz, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Alcaraz works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Fresh Meadows in Fresh Meadows, NY with other offices in Jackson Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.