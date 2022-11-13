Dr. Nelson Alcaraz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alcaraz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Alcaraz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nelson Alcaraz, MD
Dr. Nelson Alcaraz, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Alcaraz's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Fresh Meadows16303 Horace Harding Expy, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions (718) 445-5100
ENT and Allergy Associates - Jackson Heights3731 77th St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 424-0061
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
They are sweet, polite and caring.
About Dr. Nelson Alcaraz, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548228232
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alcaraz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alcaraz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alcaraz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alcaraz has seen patients for Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alcaraz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alcaraz speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Alcaraz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alcaraz.
