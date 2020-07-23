Dr. Nelson Bondhus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bondhus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Bondhus, MD
Overview of Dr. Nelson Bondhus, MD
Dr. Nelson Bondhus, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Connecticut Health Center and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.
Dr. Bondhus' Office Locations
Bristol Health Primary Care - Beleden Gardens85 Beleden Gardens Dr, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 845-8129
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bondhus is one of the real Good Guys in medicine. He's been my Primary Care Physician for more than 20 years and I have nothing but praise for the man. He's thorough, smart, generous with his time, and treats his staff with respect.
About Dr. Nelson Bondhus, MD
- Cosmetic Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut Health Center
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bondhus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bondhus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bondhus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bondhus speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bondhus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bondhus.
