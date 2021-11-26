Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nelson Chu, MD
Dr. Nelson Chu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Chu works at
Dr. Chu's Office Locations
Fresenius Medical Care of Warwick2814 Post Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 738-4050
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
There should be more Doctor’s in the medical profession like Chu. He listens, empathic, someone you can talk to. I would highly recommend Doctor Chu. He is a very good Doctor and person.
About Dr. Nelson Chu, MD
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic and German
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital|St Louis University School Of Med
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chu speaks Arabic and German.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
