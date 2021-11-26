See All Nephrologists in Warwick, RI
Dr. Nelson Chu, MD

Nephrology
4.2 (5)
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nelson Chu, MD

Dr. Nelson Chu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Chu works at Fresenius Medical Care Warwick in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chu's Office Locations

    Fresenius Medical Care of Warwick
    2814 Post Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 (401) 738-4050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hyperkalemia
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 26, 2021
    There should be more Doctor’s in the medical profession like Chu. He listens, empathic, someone you can talk to. I would highly recommend Doctor Chu. He is a very good Doctor and person.
    — Nov 26, 2021
    About Dr. Nelson Chu, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and German
    NPI Number
    • 1710969027
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Louis University Hospital|St Louis University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
