Dr. Hwynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson Hwynn, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nelson Hwynn, DO
Dr. Nelson Hwynn, DO is a Neurology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Hwynn works at
Dr. Hwynn's Office Locations
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8203Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Scripps Clinic326 Santa Fe Dr Fl 3, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 633-7032
Scripps Clinic15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7905
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
i saw dr hwynn for migraine headaches & neck pain. he diagnosed me very first visit. his nurse and secretary were very friendly, cordial, caring and helpful. dr hwynn spent a more than sufficient amount of time seeing me at my office visits. he is very smart, kind and just what i was looking for in a neurologist. dr hwynn also treats my mother for parkinson's disease and this is how i learned about him to begin with. thank you so much for the best medical care dr hwynn! :) LMH.
About Dr. Nelson Hwynn, DO
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hwynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hwynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hwynn has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hwynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hwynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hwynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hwynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.