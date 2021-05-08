See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Vancouver, WA
Dr. Nelson Saldua, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (88)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nelson Saldua, MD

Dr. Nelson Saldua, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Saldua works at Vancouver Clinic 87th Avenue Clinic in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saldua's Office Locations

    The Vancouver Clinic Inc Ps
    700 NE 87th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 882-2778
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 08, 2021
    Due to degenerative disc disease I've had 3 different surgeries by Dr. Saldua. Not only have these procedures given me greatly improved quality of life, Dr. Saldua has always presented clear explanations regarding my condition, types of risks regarding outcomes and all my options. During these discussions his demeanor is always respectful, with no hint of condescension, coercion or ego. His PA, Mary Clause-Rakis has consistently shown professionalism and kindness.
    Pat Finnelly — May 08, 2021
    About Dr. Nelson Saldua, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376532093
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Naval Medical Center San Diego
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nelson Saldua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saldua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saldua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saldua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saldua works at Vancouver Clinic 87th Avenue Clinic in Vancouver, WA. View the full address on Dr. Saldua’s profile.

    Dr. Saldua has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saldua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Saldua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saldua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saldua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saldua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

