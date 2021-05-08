Dr. Nelson Saldua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saldua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Saldua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nelson Saldua, MD
Dr. Nelson Saldua, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Saldua's Office Locations
The Vancouver Clinic Inc Ps700 NE 87th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 882-2778Saturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Due to degenerative disc disease I've had 3 different surgeries by Dr. Saldua. Not only have these procedures given me greatly improved quality of life, Dr. Saldua has always presented clear explanations regarding my condition, types of risks regarding outcomes and all my options. During these discussions his demeanor is always respectful, with no hint of condescension, coercion or ego. His PA, Mary Clause-Rakis has consistently shown professionalism and kindness.
About Dr. Nelson Saldua, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1376532093
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saldua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saldua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saldua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saldua has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saldua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Saldua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saldua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saldua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saldua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.