Overview of Dr. Nelson Saldua, MD

Dr. Nelson Saldua, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Saldua works at Vancouver Clinic 87th Avenue Clinic in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.