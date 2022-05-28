See All General Surgeons in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Nhat Nguyen-Minh, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (36)
Map Pin Small Rancho Mirage, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nhat Nguyen-Minh, MD

Dr. Nhat Nguyen-Minh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. 

Dr. Nguyen-Minh works at United Surgical Associates in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Abdominoplasty, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nguyen-Minh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nhat Canh Nguyen-minh MD Inc.
    71943 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 776-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Abdominoplasty
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Abdominoplasty
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Nhat Nguyen-Minh, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679564561
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nhat Nguyen-Minh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen-Minh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen-Minh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen-Minh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen-Minh works at United Surgical Associates in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen-Minh’s profile.

    Dr. Nguyen-Minh has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Abdominoplasty, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen-Minh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen-Minh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen-Minh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen-Minh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen-Minh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

