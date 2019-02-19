Dr. Nicholai Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholai Stephens, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholai Stephens, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Locations
Surgical Associates of Houston12121 Richmond Ave Ste 224, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (832) 241-9933
Surgical Associates of Houston1140 Business Center Dr Ste 403, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (832) 307-2973
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stephens was a great provider. I went there and he explained what my issues were, some steps to rectify the issue and a plan to get better. I ended up needing surgery but the best thing about his practice is that we tried to resolve issues without needing it. He made sure all my visits were as painless as possible. Every visit he let me know what was going to happen as they checked things out. He and his staff were very responsive and I had a same day call backs. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Nicholai Stephens, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1134479199
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephens works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.