See All Otolaryngologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Nicholas Beckmann, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Nicholas Beckmann, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Beckmann, DO

Dr. Nicholas Beckmann, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.

Dr. Beckmann works at Colorado ENT & Allergy in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Beckmann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Peregrine
    6031 E Woodmen Rd Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Audubon Medical Campus
    3030 N Circle Dr Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 867-7800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • St. Francis Medical Center
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Snoring Therapy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Treatment of Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Beckmann?

    Mar 24, 2021
    Dr. Beckmann is truly a fantastic doctor. He performed a tricky thyroid lobectomy on me with great success and made me feel so comfortable during the whole process. He is extremely experienced, kind and knowledgeable and I felt completely at ease having a scary surgery with him at the wheel. I highly recommend him!
    Kelsey Donahue — Mar 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nicholas Beckmann, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nicholas Beckmann, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Beckmann to family and friends

    Dr. Beckmann's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Beckmann

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nicholas Beckmann, DO.

    About Dr. Nicholas Beckmann, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891114260
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Beckmann, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beckmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beckmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beckmann works at Colorado ENT & Allergy in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Beckmann’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nicholas Beckmann, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.