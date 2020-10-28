Dr. Nicholas Bontempo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bontempo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Bontempo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 31 Seymour St Ste 100, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 549-3210
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford PC85 Seymour St Ste 607, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 549-3210
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC345 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 549-3210
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC499 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 549-3210
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I am shocked by some of these reviews. Are we talking about the same doctor? Dr. Nicholas Bontemo is one of the most considerate and caring doctors I have met. I am 68 and I have had three surgeries with him in the last 14 months. He is 100% committed to getting the very best results for me. Age has nothing to do with it. He is very caring, spends all the time with me I want, and explains everything in detail. His aftercare is excellent. I would recommend him highly.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1225217102
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
