Overview of Dr. Nicholas Leone, MD

Dr. Nicholas Leone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bad Axe, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mckenzie Health System.



Dr. Leone works at Huron Eye Care PC in Bad Axe, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Nearsightedness and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.