Dr. Nicholas Leone, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Leone, MD
Dr. Nicholas Leone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bad Axe, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mckenzie Health System.
Dr. Leone works at
Dr. Leone's Office Locations
1
Huron Eye Care PC1040 S Van Dyke Rd Ste 3, Bad Axe, MI 48413 Directions (810) 648-4838
2
Nicholas Leone M.d. PC39400 Garfield Rd Ste 103, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 286-6550
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mckenzie Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Explained everything in detail concerning my cataract surgery. Took everything in consideration concerning my anxiety attacks and panic attacks and medications I take. Everyone in the office very kind.
About Dr. Nicholas Leone, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Leone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leone has seen patients for Stye, Nearsightedness and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Leone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leone.
