Dr. Nicholas Limperos, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (11)
Map Pin Small West Columbia, SC
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Limperos, MD

Dr. Nicholas Limperos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.

Dr. Limperos works at Lexington Surgery in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Limperos' Office Locations

    South Carolina Obesity Surgery Center
    146 E Hospital Dr Ste 400, West Columbia, SC 29169 (803) 936-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lexington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Limperos?

    Nov 25, 2022
    He takes time to talk to the patients, Thanksgiving day came to see my sister and took off her bandage and redressed the site. Very friendly and took alot of time with my sister. We were so happy he was the one who did the surgery because he also successfully did surgery on my father.
    Outstanding surgeon!! — Nov 25, 2022
    About Dr. Nicholas Limperos, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942460746
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Limperos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Limperos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Limperos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Limperos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Limperos works at Lexington Surgery in West Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Limperos’s profile.

    Dr. Limperos has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Limperos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Limperos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Limperos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Limperos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Limperos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nicholas Limperos, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It's free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

