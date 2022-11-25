Dr. Nicholas Limperos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Limperos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Limperos, MD
Dr. Nicholas Limperos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
South Carolina Obesity Surgery Center146 E Hospital Dr Ste 400, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He takes time to talk to the patients, Thanksgiving day came to see my sister and took off her bandage and redressed the site. Very friendly and took alot of time with my sister. We were so happy he was the one who did the surgery because he also successfully did surgery on my father.
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
