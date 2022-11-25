Overview of Dr. Nicholas Limperos, MD

Dr. Nicholas Limperos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Limperos works at Lexington Surgery in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.