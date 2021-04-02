Dr. Nicholas Nissirios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nissirios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Nissirios, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Nissirios, MD
Dr. Nicholas Nissirios, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Athens Medical School and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Nassau University Medical Center.
Dr. Nissirios works at
Dr. Nissirios' Office Locations
-
1
Metro Eye MD2309 31st St Ste 1, Astoria, NY 11105 Directions (718) 278-2020Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
Eye Surgeons Of North Jersey199 Broad St Ste 2B, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 328-7575
-
3
Metro Eye MD5847 Francis Lewis Blvd Ste 202, Oakland Gardens, NY 11364 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Nassau University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nissirios?
Exceptional service, Very knowledgeable and up to the point doctor - highly recommended
About Dr. Nicholas Nissirios, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1205130754
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center/Opthalmic Consultants of Long Island
- Nassau University Medical Center/SUNYStonyBrook
- Albert Einstein/Montefiore Medical Center
- University of Athens Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nissirios has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nissirios accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nissirios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nissirios works at
Dr. Nissirios has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nissirios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nissirios speaks Greek.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nissirios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nissirios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nissirios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nissirios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.