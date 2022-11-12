Overview of Dr. Nicholas Papapietro, MD

Dr. Nicholas Papapietro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Papapietro works at HANDSPORT SURGERY INSTITUTE in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Mitral Valve Prolapse and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.