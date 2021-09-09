See All Podiatrists in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. Nicholas Rutledge Jr, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (14)
Map Pin Small Vero Beach, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Rutledge Jr, DPM

Dr. Nicholas Rutledge Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Rutledge Jr works at Etairos Care At Home Inc in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Sebastian, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rutledge Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Etairos Care At Home Inc
    1255 37th St Ste A, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 569-0081
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Raquel Rodriguez
    1515 US Highway 1 Ste 204, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 569-0081
  3. 3
    Indian River Podiatry
    1880 37th St Ste 4, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 569-0081

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Nicholas Rutledge Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669495172
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Rutledge Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutledge Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rutledge Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rutledge Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rutledge Jr has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rutledge Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutledge Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutledge Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutledge Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutledge Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

