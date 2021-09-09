Overview of Dr. Nicholas Rutledge Jr, DPM

Dr. Nicholas Rutledge Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Rutledge Jr works at Etairos Care At Home Inc in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Sebastian, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.