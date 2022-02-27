Overview of Dr. Nicholas Sgaglione, MD

Dr. Nicholas Sgaglione, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Sgaglione works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 611 Northern Boulevard in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.