Dr. Nicholas Sgaglione, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sgaglione is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Sgaglione, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Sgaglione, MD
Dr. Nicholas Sgaglione, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Sgaglione works at
Dr. Sgaglione's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 611 Northern Boulevard611 Northern Blvd Ste 200, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 723-2663Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sgaglione?
Dr Sgaglione is very personable with his patients and takes his time with them. I would recommend Dr Sgaglione to a family member. Dr Sgaglione treats you like family and so does his staff.
About Dr. Nicholas Sgaglione, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1639126345
Education & Certifications
- Southern Calif Orth Institute
- Hosp For Special Surg, Orthopedic Surgery Mt Sinai Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals GREAT NECK GLEN HEAD
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sgaglione has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sgaglione accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sgaglione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sgaglione works at
Dr. Sgaglione has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sgaglione on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sgaglione. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sgaglione.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sgaglione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sgaglione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.