Dr. Nicholas Shuler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Shuler, DO
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Shuler, DO
Dr. Nicholas Shuler, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Clinton, MO. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine & BioSciences and is affiliated with Research Medical Center.
Dr. Shuler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shuler's Office Locations
-
1
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at HCA Midwest Health-Golden Valley1600 N 2nd St, Clinton, MO 64735 Directions (660) 250-2076Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:45pm
-
2
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Belton Regional Medical Center17065 S 71 Hwy, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (816) 378-5300
-
3
Midamerica Cancer Care - Carroll County1502 N Jefferson St, Carrollton, MO 64633 Directions (816) 378-5303
-
4
Midamerica Cancer Care - South KC1000 Carondelet Dr, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 339-9478
-
5
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Research Medical Center2316 E Meyer 1 Blvd # West, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 378-5304
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shuler?
About Dr. Nicholas Shuler, DO
- Hematology
- English
- 1790103513
Education & Certifications
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb
- Kansas City University of Medicine &amp; BioSciences
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shuler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuler works at
Dr. Shuler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.