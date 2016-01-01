See All Hematologists in Clinton, MO
Dr. Nicholas Shuler, DO

Hematology
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Shuler, DO

Dr. Nicholas Shuler, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Clinton, MO. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine &amp; BioSciences and is affiliated with Research Medical Center.

Dr. Shuler works at Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at HCA Midwest Health-Golden Valley in Clinton, MO with other offices in Belton, MO, Carrollton, MO and Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shuler's Office Locations

    Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at HCA Midwest Health-Golden Valley
    1600 N 2nd St, Clinton, MO 64735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (660) 250-2076
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:45pm
    Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Belton Regional Medical Center
    17065 S 71 Hwy, Belton, MO 64012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5300
    Midamerica Cancer Care - Carroll County
    1502 N Jefferson St, Carrollton, MO 64633 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5303
    Midamerica Cancer Care - South KC
    1000 Carondelet Dr, Kansas City, MO 64114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 339-9478
    Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Research Medical Center
    2316 E Meyer 1 Blvd # West, Kansas City, MO 64132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5304

Hospital Affiliations
  • Research Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Marrow Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

About Dr. Nicholas Shuler, DO

Specialties
  • Hematology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1790103513
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Larkin Community Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • Henry Ford Macomb
Residency
Medical Education
  • Kansas City University of Medicine &amp;amp; BioSciences
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nicholas Shuler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shuler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shuler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

