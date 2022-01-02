Dr. Nicholas Sikalas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikalas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Sikalas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Sikalas, MD
Dr. Nicholas Sikalas, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Sikalas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sikalas' Office Locations
-
1
NYU Langone East End Cardiology - Riverhead1279 E MAIN ST, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
NYU Langone Vascular Surgery Associates - Mineola200 Old Country Rd Ste 120, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-1220
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sikalas?
Excellent. To the point. Straight up all around.
About Dr. Nicholas Sikalas, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1720307002
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sikalas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sikalas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sikalas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sikalas works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikalas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikalas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sikalas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sikalas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.