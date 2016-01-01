Overview of Dr. Nicholas Wischmeier, MD

Dr. Nicholas Wischmeier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from University Of Nebraska and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel and Chi Health Lakeside.



Dr. Wischmeier works at Frank Raia, MD in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.