Dr. Nicholas Zoretic, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Zoretic works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Bloomingdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.