Dr. Nick Ungson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Virgen Milagrosa Educational Institute / Institute Of Medicine Foundation.
Nick M. Ungson .m.d. PA33057 Professional Dr Ste 102, Leesburg, FL 34788 Directions (352) 787-0081
- 2 3421 Medical Park Dr Ste 2, Mobile, AL 36693 Directions (334) 660-5157
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ungson is brilliant! He is an excellent doctor! You have to listen carefully to him when he talks because he doesn't waste time with a patient not being honest with him when he asks a question . He moves fast and accurate! He helps his patients! Just listen to him!!!!
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1750431433
- Virgen Milagrosa Educational Institute / Institute Of Medicine Foundation
Dr. Ungson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ungson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ungson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ungson has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ungson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ungson speaks Tagalog.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ungson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ungson.
