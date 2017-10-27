Dr. Nicola DeAngelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. DeAngelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicola DeAngelis, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicola DeAngelis, MD
Dr. Nicola DeAngelis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They completed their fellowship with Tufts/New England Med Center
Dr. DeAngelis works at
Dr. DeAngelis' Office Locations
-
1
UMMH and Shields HC Group151 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Directions (844) 258-4272
-
2
UMass Memorial Health Orthopedics at Westborough154 E Main St, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 871-2389
-
3
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann Campus281 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-5979
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. DeAngelis?
The best ortho Dr for surgery! His results are incredible. Since 2 different surgeries over 5-7 yrs ago, I’ve never had a reoccurring problem! His results are not only amazing, his bedside manner is just as incredible! Dr. D explains everything in layman’s terms and truly cares about ALL his patients. The very best without question!!!!!!
About Dr. Nicola DeAngelis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1801887120
Education & Certifications
- Tufts/New England Med Center
- Umass Med School Worcester Ma
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. DeAngelis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. DeAngelis accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. DeAngelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. DeAngelis works at
Dr. DeAngelis has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. DeAngelis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. DeAngelis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. DeAngelis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. DeAngelis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. DeAngelis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.