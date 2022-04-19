See All Vascular Surgeons in Bad Axe, MI
Dr. Nicolas Mouawad, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Nicolas Mouawad, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.7 (11)
Map Pin Small Bad Axe, MI
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicolas Mouawad, MD

Dr. Nicolas Mouawad, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bad Axe, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region.

Dr. Mouawad works at McLaren Thumb Region Hospital in Bad Axe, MI with other offices in West Branch, MI, Bay City, MI and Midland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Mouawad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    McLaren Bay - Heart and Vascular - Bad Axe
    1100 S Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe, MI 48413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 269-7504
  2. 2
    McLaren Bay Heart and Vascular - West Branch Vascular
    565 Progress St Ste B, West Branch, MI 48661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 345-0748
  3. 3
    McLaren Bay Region Heart and Vascular
    1900 Columbus Ave Fl 4, Bay City, MI 48708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 894-3278
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    McLaren Bay Region Specialty Clinic
    801 Joe Mann Blvd Ste J, Midland, MI 48642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 794-5405
  5. 5
    McLaren Bay - Heart and Vascular - West Branch
    2110 S M 76 Ste 8, West Branch, MI 48661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 516-0100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Bay Region

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Insufficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Arch Thoracic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Ascending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Buerger's Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Descending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Superficial Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus of Michigan
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mouawad?

    Apr 19, 2022
    Dr. Mouawad is an exceptional doctor. He treated my father and our family with respect and explained all aspects of the surgery. He did a remarkable job and we really appreciate his skills as a surgeon and his awesome bedside manner. We definitely recommend him and wish we could give him more than 5 stars!!
    Ray Mielke Family — Apr 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nicolas Mouawad, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nicolas Mouawad, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mouawad to family and friends

    Dr. Mouawad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mouawad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nicolas Mouawad, MD.

    About Dr. Nicolas Mouawad, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730388497
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center & Nationwide Children's Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beaumont Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Royal College Of Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • McGill University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicolas Mouawad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mouawad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mouawad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mouawad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mouawad has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mouawad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mouawad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mouawad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mouawad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mouawad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nicolas Mouawad, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.