Overview of Dr. Nicolas Mouawad, MD

Dr. Nicolas Mouawad, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bad Axe, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region.



Dr. Mouawad works at McLaren Thumb Region Hospital in Bad Axe, MI with other offices in West Branch, MI, Bay City, MI and Midland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.