Dr. Nicolas Phielipp, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicolas Phielipp, MD
Dr. Nicolas Phielipp, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orange, CA.
Dr. Phielipp works at
Dr. Phielipp's Office Locations
Uci Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (949) 824-8600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Gottschalk Medical Plaza - Dermatology1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (714) 456-7720
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to Dr. Phielipp for roughly three and a half years. I have three diagnoses, one of which is somewhat rare and more recent. while I have always felt he was a wonderful neurologist, the last year he has shown such kindness and compassion. he is well versed in my new diagnosis and if something new comes to light in research he is happy to discuss those options. I truly feel he lets me have all important information and lets me guide my care rather than dictating how my care must go. he responds to messages promptly and is always understanding and clear when explaining the answers to any questions I have. He also never rushes me. He's not just the best Neurologist I've had but honestly the best doctor I've had of any nature.
About Dr. Nicolas Phielipp, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1578986949
Dr. Phielipp works at
Dr. Phielipp has seen patients for Tremor, Dystonia and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phielipp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
