Dr. Nicolas Teleo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brodheadsville, PA. They graduated from ALLIED NURSING CENTER INC and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.



Dr. Teleo works at Pmc Physician Associates Behavioral Health in Brodheadsville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Hernia Repair, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.