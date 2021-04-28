Overview

Dr. Nicole Basa, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Basa works at Cedar Park Surgeons in Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.