Dr. Nicole Basa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Basa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Basa, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Basa works at
Locations
-
1
Cedar Park Surgeons1410 Medical Pkwy Ste 1, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 503-5171
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Basa?
Post op appt. Dr Basa is engaged and has excellent follow thru. My health is dramatically improved only after a week post op. I highly recommend Dr Basa and her entire team to get any patient to better health.
About Dr. Nicole Basa, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1508969452
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Center
- Los Angeles County Usc Med Center
- Charles Drew Med Ctr-Mlk Hosp
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basa works at
Dr. Basa has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Basa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.