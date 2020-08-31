Dr. Nicole Fram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Fram, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicole Fram, MD
Dr. Nicole Fram, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Advanced Vision Care A California General Partnership2080 Century Park E Ste 911, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 229-1220
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fram did cataract surgery on both my eyes. I would absolutely recommend her to my friends. She is one of the best doctors I’ve ever had the good fortune to deal with.Not only is she a terrific surgeon, but she is an extraordinarily wonderful person dedicated to her craft & her patient’s absolute best care & well being.I was impressed with the thoroughness of her examinations & her analysis of the unusual issues I had with my eyes. I would give her the highest possible recommendation.
About Dr. Nicole Fram, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Francis I Proctor Fdn-UCSF
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Fram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fram has seen patients for Stye and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Fram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.