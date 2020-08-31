Overview of Dr. Nicole Fram, MD

Dr. Nicole Fram, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Fram works at Advanced Vision Care in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.