Dr. Nicole Fram, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (31)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicole Fram, MD

Dr. Nicole Fram, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Fram works at Advanced Vision Care in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fram's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Vision Care A California General Partnership
    2080 Century Park E Ste 911, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 229-1220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 31, 2020
    Dr. Fram did cataract surgery on both my eyes. I would absolutely recommend her to my friends. She is one of the best doctors I've ever had the good fortune to deal with.Not only is she a terrific surgeon, but she is an extraordinarily wonderful person dedicated to her craft & her patient's absolute best care & well being.I was impressed with the thoroughness of her examinations & her analysis of the unusual issues I had with my eyes. I would give her the highest possible recommendation.
    Alvin Michaelson — Aug 31, 2020
    About Dr. Nicole Fram, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114140795
    Education & Certifications

    • Francis I Proctor Fdn-UCSF
    • Wills Eye Hosp
    • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
