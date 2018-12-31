Dr. Nicole Freels, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Freels, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center Foot & Leg Healthcare Pm
Lexington Podiatry2700 Old Rosebud Rd Ste 110, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 264-1141Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have received excellent care from Dr. Freels. From the beginning it was obvious that she was there to benefit the patient. I have never felt as comfortable with any doctor as I have with her. I highly recommend her services to everyone needing foot care.
About Dr. Nicole Freels, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center Foot & Leg Healthcare Pm
- University Of Kentucky
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freels has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freels has seen patients for Heel Spur, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Freels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freels.
